SP open to alliance with small parties: Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said doors of his party are open to all small parties for an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year and he will try that all such political outfits come together to defeat the BJP.

Lucknow : Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said doors of his party are open to all small parties for an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year and he will try that all such political outfits come together to defeat the BJP. He also asked the Congress and the BSP, which have been attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) on various issues, which side they are on. Related Tags : Akhilesh Yadav | Samajwadi Party