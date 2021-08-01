Sun, Aug 01, 2021

Amit Shah visits Kalyan Singh in hospital

Published: Aug 01,202103:13 PM by IANS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Photo: ANI
Lucknow:
Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inquired about the veteran leader's health form senior doctors and spoke to his family members. 

Prof R.K. Dhiman, director SGPGIMS, said that the condition of Kalyan Singh was stable though critical. 

He has been undergoing dialysis since the past 72 hours and is on ventilator support, Dhiman said.

