Second terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter identified

Srinagar :

The second terrorist killed in encounter in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar, general area of Dachigam forest in Kashmir on Saturday has been identified, officials said.





Police said the second slain terrorist has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Dar alias Hanzala Jihadi, resident of Gundibagh, Kakapora Pulwama and was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.





"As per police records, Sameer Dar alias Hanzala Jihadi was A+ category terrorist and also figured among the list of most wanted terrorists operating in the Valley. He was also involved in 2019 Lethpora Fidayeen attack and figured in NIA's chargesheet," police said.





With the elimination of terrorist Sameer Dar, eight terrorists have been killed so far out of 19 terrorists involved in the Lethpora Fidayeen attack, seven terrorists/Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been arrested and four terrorists are still absconding, police added.





"Sameer Dar was also involved in a series of grenade attacks on Police/Security Forces including attack on Army camp Kakapora, patrolling party at Gundibagh and killing of two CRPF personnel at Chinar Bagh and Railway Kakapora for which several cases are registered against him. He was also influential in motivating and recruiting the youth to join terror folds and brainwashing them to seek new members in the terrorist ranks," police said.





Earlier police said a top Pakistani terrorist commander and a relative of JeM Chief Masood Azhar, belonging to proscribed terror outfit JeM, was among the two terrorists killed.





Police said Mohd Ismail Alvi alias Lamboo was family member of Jaish Chief Masood Azhar and was involved in conspiring February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed.