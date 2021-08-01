CBI will probe Dhanbad judge death case: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has recommended that the investigation into alleged killing of Justice Uttam Anand be handed over to the CBI.

Ranchi : The Additional District Judge from Dhanbad was taking a morning jog when he was hit by an auto-rickshaw and left to die on July 28. In a press release the Jharkhand government said that the police apprehended the vehicle used in the incident and its driver. An SIT was constituted on the CM’s initiative to expedite the investigation in the case.