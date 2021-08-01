India seeks PLA to leave Hot Springs, Gogra

India on Saturday pressed for an early disengagement of troops and weapons in Hot Springs, Gogra and other remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh during the 12th round of military talks with China that lasted for around nine hours, sources in the security establishment said.

Both sides held detailed deliberation and the talks were comprehensive, they said without elaborating further.There was no official comment on the outcome of the meeting that took place at the Moldo border point.