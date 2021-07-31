Avoid events, crowds during Onam festival: Minister to public

Thiruvananthapuram :

People should strictly avoid crowds and follow COVID protocols while organising and attending events and celebrations, the Minister said.





She further said that if possible, people should avoid going to any events or celebrations.





Visits to relatives and family should also be avoided as much as possible especially if there are small children in the family, the Minister said.





The suggestions come at a time when the State is witnessing over 20,000 fresh COVID cases over the last five days.