Significant decline in triple talaq cases after law against it came into effect: Naqvi

New Delhi :

His remarks came on the eve of ''Muslim Women's Rights Day'' that is observed across the country on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of the law against the social evil.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government enacted the law on August 1, 2019 that has made the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offense.





There is a significant decline in triple talaq cases after the law came into effect, Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement.





Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law, he said.





Different organisations across the country will observe August 1 as ''Muslim Women Rights Day''.





Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Naqvi will attend a programme in New Delhi to observe ''Muslim Women Rights Day'' on Sunday.





The Modi government has strengthened the “self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence” of the Muslim women in the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against triple talaq, Naqvi said.