Centre gives Rs 1,828 cr to states for fight against Covid-19

New Delhi :

A total of 15 percent of the allocated amount for 'Emergency Covid Response Package' by the Central Government has been sent to the states and UTs to empower the fight against Covid-19. This package will prove helpful in the development of health infrastructure and in the fight against Covid-19 across the nation, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.





In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "It is 15 percent of the total amount of the package". This package will be helpful in the development of health infrastructure across the nation, he said.





As India is reeling under the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the allocated fund would accelerate the vaccination drive against the virus.





India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 46 crore on July 30. Cumulatively, 46,15,18,479 vaccine doses have been administered through 54,94,423 sessions, as per the data of the Health Ministry. A total of 52,99,036 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.





Meanwhile, India registered a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases in the last 24 hours. India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday.





The death toll stands at 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it in the last 24 hours, the Union health data said. Out of the total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,81,263 have already recovered and 37,291 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This accounts for an overall recovery rate of 97.37 percent.



