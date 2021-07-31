OBC reservation in the AIQ medical seats is a significant victory in the social justice journey: Kamal Haasan

Chennai :

In a tweet, Haasan wrote: "The fact that 27 per cent reservation is possible for OBCs in the All India Quota medical seats is a significant achievement in the social justice journey. There are still goals we need to achieve, such as the abolition of the NEET exam and the abandonment of the All India Quota."





மருத்துவப் படிப்பிற்கான மத்திய தொகுப்பில் ஓபிசி பிரிவினருக்கு 27% இட ஒதுக்கீடு சாத்தியமாகி இருப்பது சமூகநீதிப் பயணத்தில் குறிப்பிடத்தக்க வெற்றி. நீட் தேர்வு ரத்து, மத்திய தொகுப்புமுறையை கைவிடுதல் என நாம் எட்ட வேண்டிய இலக்குகள் இன்னும் இருக்கின்றன. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 31, 2021





After protests by various political parties in the state over the denial of reservation in the AIQ medical seats, the union government has decided to implement 27 per cent reservation for OBC under the AIQ for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from this academic year.