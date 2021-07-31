Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to meet PM Modi on Mekedatu project

Bangalore :

Janata Dal (Secular) State President and former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project.





"Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister should stop doing lip service in this regard and show commitment in getting the Mekedatu project completed," Kumaraswamy stated on Friday evening.





He explained that politicians from neighbouring Tamil Nadu are showing unity on the issue. "We, the Karnataka politicians are showing only differences," he noted.





The mere statement of ensuring implementation of Mekedatu project is not enough. Chief Minister Bommai should start the project on the ground, he advised.





The Tamil Nadu politicians, ruling as well as the opposition are claiming that the central water resources minister has assured them of not giving consent to the Mekedatu project. A former IPS officer from the state, who has joined the BJP has announced that he will stage a protest in case the Karnataka government begins work on Mekedatu project, he said.





The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is putting pressure on the government at the centre and the opposition AIADMK is forcing BJP to take anti-Karnataka stands, he charged.