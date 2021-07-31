Re-enacting Bhagat Singh’s execution, 10-yr-old accidentally hangs himself in UP village

Bijnor :

A 10-year-old boy died in a village here while allegedly re-enacting the hanging of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for a play which was to be staged on Independence Day, police said on Saturday.





The family cremated the body soon after the incident on Thursday without informing the police, an officer said.





Shivam, son of Bhure Singh and a resident of Babat village under Kunwargaon Police Station of the district, was rehearsing for the play along with other children.





While re-enacting the scene of Bhagat Singh's execution, Shivam tied a noose around his neck, however, the stool on which he was standing slipped, causing him to hang, locals said.





The other children panicked and screamed for help following which some local residents reached there and brought Shivam down after cutting the noose but he had died by then, they said.





SSP Badaun, Sankalp Sharma said, a team led by the SHO of Kunwargaon Police Station was sent to the village on Friday but the family members refused to give any information as to how the boy had died.





We are investigating the matter, he added.