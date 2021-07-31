Sat, Jul 31, 2021

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's Pulwama

Published: Jul 31,202109:30 AM by PTI

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in south Kashmir this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Representative Image
Srinagar:
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Conversations