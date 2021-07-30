Karnataka to put in place compulsory testing to stop spread of Covid: Bommai

Bangalore :

Amid rising Covid cases in Karnataka, its new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a need to tighten the borders and take measures to put in place compulsory testing to stop the spread of the virus.





Bommai, who is on his first visit to the national capital after becoming a chief minister, also said the Karnataka government will further strengthen the state's health infrastructure to combat the current wave of the pandemic.





Interacting with reporters before meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Karnataka CM said he was here to meet the prime minister, the BJP chief and other Union ministers to thank them and seek their blessings.





On rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Bommai said he has spoken to district collectors of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu in this regard.





"We have to tighten our borders. We have to make compulsory testing and vaccination," he said.





After the Delhi visit, Bommai will hold a video conference with district collectors and health officials of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu as well as Chikkamangaluru and Udupi.





"We need to take measures to further strengthen our health infrastructure. The priority is to stop the spread of the disease," he added.





Karnataka reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the death toll to 36,491.





Bommai also said that people travelling by roadways are being checked. "There is a need to keep a tab on train passengers. The district collectors (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) have to take the responsibility of checking," he said adding that he has spoken to the state chief secretary in this regard.





"The chief secretary is discussing this issue with all DCs and SPs on Friday," he added.





The CM also said he will visit flood-hit districts in the state after the Delhi visit.





Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.





The new Karnataka chief minister met BJP president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament. After the meeting, Bommai said he has been asked by the Central leadership to deliver good administration and good governance.





He further had thanked the party leadership for reposing faith in him and promised that his government will be pro-people.