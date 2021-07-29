Patnaik launches ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme in Odisha

Bhubaneswar :

The scheme intends to ensure nationwide portability of benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) through the ‘one nation, one ration card’ plan. Residents of other states working in Odisha will be able to buy items at ration shops in the coastal state and ration cardholders of the state who are outside Odisha will be able to purchase essential commodities at public distribution shops there. In Odisha, this facility will be available at 10,578 fair price shops, Patnaik said while launching the programme through video conferencing.





Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, ''Everyone has the right to live with dignity. No one can take away the right from the poor section of society…Our efforts to achieve the purpose for the poor section will continue.'' Patnaik also launched a pilot project in Malkangiri district to provide fortified rice to people. ''Food security is a major welfare scheme of the state government through which 3.5 crore people and 93 lakh families are being benefitted. We aim to ensure that the poor are not deprived of the food security scheme,'' the chief minister said. Speaking on the vitamin-laced rice programme, Patnaik said the people of Malkangiri will be provided the ration on a pilot basis. He expressed hope that the fortified rice containing Vitamin B-12 and folic acid will help improve the health of girls and women.





The state government has been providing rice at Rs 2 per kg since 2008 and Re 1 per kg since 2013, the chief minister said. The ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme was earlier implemented in Bhubaneswar town on a pilot basis.