IT ministry receives some grievances related to misleading, unwanted ads on social media

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo)

New Delhi :

''MeitY has noted media reports about misleading and unwanted advertisements appearing on various social media platforms.





''Further, MeitY has also received some grievances in this regard,'' Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.





He added that no separate database of such grievances is maintained by MeitY.





The minister said users are advised to approach law enforcement agencies for such grievances.





On the new IT rules, Chandrasekhar said major significant social media intermediaries, including Facebook, Google (Youtube), Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Sharechat, Telegram, Koo and MyGov, have informed the ministry about their commitment to comply and/or compliance with the norms.





''MeitY does not keep a register of intermediaries including social media platforms as the same is not mandated in the IT Act or the Rules therein. MeitY will become aware of any non-compliance as and when it is reported by a user,'' he added.





Chandrasekhar further said that following the notification of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules in February 2021, intermediaries are required to adopt a robust grievance redressal mechanism including appointment of a grievance officer.





He noted that these rules empower users and make the intermediary platform accountable for timely redressal of grievances received.





The intermediaries are also expected to remove any unlawful content as and when brought to their knowledge either through a court order or through a notice by appropriate government or its authorised agency.





''Further, the Department of Consumer Affairs runs an online portal namely 'Grievances Against Misleading Advertisements' (gama.gov.in), where consumers can lodge complaints relating to misleading advertisements on any media including the digital platforms,'' he said.





Responding to another question on social media rules, Chandrasekhar said the additional due diligence mandated for large social media companies became effective from May 26, 2021.





''On May 26, 2021, Twitter was non-compliant as it failed to appoint chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and a resident grievance office as mandated in the Rules,'' it added.





The minister said all intermediaries, including large social media platforms, are required to comply with these rules; and in the case of non-compliance, the intermediary will lose exemption from liability under Section 79 of IT Act.