COVID-19: Kerala logs 22,064 new cases, 128 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram :

State Health minister Veena George said 1,63,098 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.53 per cent. The state has till now tested 2,68,96,792 samples.





Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of fresh cases today-- 3,679, followed by Thrissur with 2,752 and Kozhikode with 2,619 cases.





Ernakulam and Palakkad reported 2,359 and 2,034 new cases, respectively.





"Of those found infected today, 161 reached the state from outside, while 20,891 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 910 is yet to be traced and 102 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.





George said 16,649 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the number of those cured to 31,77,453.





Currently, there are 1,54,820 people under treatment and 4,54,080 under observation of which 27,480 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.





There are 323 local self government bodies in the state with a TPR above 15 per cent, the release said.