Mamata meets Gadkari, discusses various infrastructure projects

New Delhi :

After the meeting, she said: "We discussed issues related to road and infrastructure projects, including transport, road connectivity and manufacturing units of electric buses. We have also discussed building some flyovers in Kolkata."





Banerjee also said that Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi will be reaching Delhi on Friday after which another meeting will be fixed for further discussions.





After the meeting, Gadkari's office tweeted: "Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji today. In the presence of officials they reviewed various road projects being undertaken in the state."





Sources said that Banerjee, who is in the national capital to talk with opposition parties leaders to form a united front against the ruling BJP, will likely meet some key ministers to discuss several projects concerning West Bengal.





On Tuesday she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, Banerjee had said: "It was a courtesy meeting. I told the Prime Minister about the need for more vaccines and medicines in West Bengal. I also raised the pending issue of change of name of the state on which the Prime Minister said he will see."





Sources said during her first visit to the national capital after winning the Assembly polls for the third time, Banerjee is trying to focus on both governance and politics.





"In governance front she met the Prime Minister and Gadkari and talked about issues concerning the state. While on the political front she met interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the current political situation. She will meet some more ministers and talk about several projects related to the state," a source said.





It is learnt that Banerjee will also meet the Petroleum, Civil Aviation, Railways, and Industry and Commerce Ministers.