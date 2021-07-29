Ports ministry sets up panel to firm up plan to start Karaikal-Kankesanthurai ferry service

New Delhi :





The Union government has received a proposal from the Puducherry government and the government of Sri Lanka on the commencement of passenger shipping between Karaikal, Puducherry, and Kankesanthurai (KKS Port) Jaffna, Sri Lanka under the provisions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in 2011.





Replying to a separate question, Sonowal said to promote Inland Waterways in the country, 11 waterways have been declared as National Waterways under the National Waterways Act 2016, spread over 24 states in the country, which came into effect from April 12, 2016. Replying to another question, the minister said India has the potential to become the leader of the global ship recycling business. This is proposed to be achieved by augmenting the existing ship recycling capacity in the country, he added.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the Puducherry government has informed that King Lear Ltd has submitted a proposal regarding starting of ferry service between Karaikal Port and KKS Port. The Puducherry government has been directed to obtain necessary clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs and other relevant central government organisations, wherever applicable, he added.