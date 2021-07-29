Maha: Man dies after being bitten by snake while exhibiting it in public

Thane :

A 28-year-old man died after being bitten by a snake while he was playing with it by wrapping the reptile around his neck in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.





The incident took place on Wednesday after Mohammad Shaikh caught the snake in Sanjay Nagar area of Mumbra township, they said. He wrapped the snake around his neck and walked in a market area while playing with it even as the animal bit him thrice, a police official said.





The man's friends recorded his act on their mobile phones, but did not stop him and posted the clip on social media. Later, the man complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a civic hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.





The Mumbra police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Thane, the official said.