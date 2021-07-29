MPs meet Modi on reservation for OBCs in NEET

New Delhi :

A delegation of OBC MPs led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding proper implementation of reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all India quota in NEET UG and PG.





The MPs on Wednesday demanded proper implementation of the system of reservation fixed for OBC and EWS candidates for MBBS and MD-MS courses in the all India quota fixed under NEET.





Yadav said that after a long time, since independence, a government is functioning under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, which has shown commitment towards the upliftment of socially and educationally backward, Dalit, Scheduled Tribes and economically weaker sections.





He said under the leadership of Modi, the government has also worked towards giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission that was pending for decades.





By deciding to give 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections (EWS), the Modi government has ensured participation of all sections of society in the social, educational and economic development, Yadav said.





It has worked to ensure the participation of every section of the society in educational and economic development.





The MPs told the Prime Minister that as per the provisions of NEET, out of the total number of seats in the state government colleges and private medical and dental colleges, it is necessary to keep vacant 15 per cent seats for undergraduate (MBBS) courses and 50 per cent for post graduate (MD-MS) courses in the all India quota, so that candidates from any part of the country can take advantage of it according to the provisions of reservation provided by the constitutional system.