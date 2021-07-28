Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Bangalore :

Ending the heightened suspense, the Karnataka BJP legislature party on Tuesday evening had elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader to succeed outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka is a close confidante of Yediyurappa and, according to party sources, there is a clear stamp of the veteran BJP leader in this succession plan.





Son of former Chief Minister, late S R Bommai, he was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa''s council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday.





It's the second time of a father-son duo becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka, after H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy. Bommai is a three-time MLA from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district and has been MLC twice.





Yediyurappa, Union ministers Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, who were appointed as central observers by BJP's parliamentary board for the legislature party meeting, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary C T Ravi were among those who attended the swearing-in.





Ahead of the swearing-in, Bommai met Yediyurappa, also leaders from the centre- Pradhan, Reddy, and Singh.





Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.