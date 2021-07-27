Contributing to self-reliance true tribute to Kalam: Telangana Governor

Gajwel :

She said that he dreamt of seeing India as the knowledge superpower and self-reliant, while being strong and secure within and outside the borders.

In her address at the 6th Remembrance Day of Abdul Kalam organised by the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Foundation on Tuesday, she said: "The journey of Dr Kalam from being a paperboy in Rameshwaram to the President of India in Rashtrapati Bhavan is truly inspiring. He proved that what a man from humble beginnings can achieve in life with dedication, and commitment."

Soundararajan stated that Kalam's contribution in defence, science and technology, medical equipment, innovations, administration and public life will continue to inspire generation after generation.

"His ideas and ideals and his passion for teaching and inspiring students to do great things for country will be remembered forever," she added.

The Governor called upon the youth and students to have lofty ideals and big goals and contribute to the sustainable development of the country through their chosen fields as motivated by Kalam.

She appealed to all the sections to take forward his legacy, ameliorate the conditions for the underprivileged sections and make the country self-reliant in food and energy sectors on a priority basis.

A Foundation representatives Sashi Kumar Gendham, Dr A. Sivathanu Pillai, A.P.J.M.J. Sheik Saleem, and Dr Nazeema Maraikaiyar were among others who spoke at the virtual event.