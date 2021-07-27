Tue, Jul 27, 2021

Five more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 56: state health minister

Published: Jul 27,202107:16 PM by PTI

Five more persons, including two minors, tested positive for Zika virus taking the caseload to 56, of which 8 are active, state Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

Representative image
Thiruvananthapuram:
The five who tested positive were aged 38, 17, 26, 12 and 37 and were residents of Anayara, Pettah, Karamana, Poojappura and Killipalam, respectively, in Thiruvananthapuram, a state government release said.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted to hospital and all are stable, the release said.

