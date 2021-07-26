CM Yogi pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Lucknow :

''Owing to the alertness, dedication and ultimate sacrifice of the brave jawans, all of us are not only experiencing freedom, but also living in a safe atmosphere. In May 1999, under a conspiracy of a neighbouring country, the Kargil War was imposed on the country. Various peaks in Kargil were captured, and the Indian Army was targeted.





''Despite adverse situations, in a span of two to two-and-half months, the brave jawans of India forced the enemy jawans to flee from there,'' he said at the Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika here.





''This day is a day of pride for us. Today, 22 years ago, in 1999, the enemy country was badly defeated, and the Indian Army once again made the presence felt of its courage and bravery,'' Adityanath said, and assured the family members of the martyrs that the state government will stand by them.





As many as 527 soldiers laid down their lives while over 1,300 suffered injuries during Operation VIJAY as the Indian Army repulsed an attack by Pakistani intruders in Kargil sector in 1999.





The chief minister also said, ''It is because of the alertness of the brave jawans that despite adverse circumstances, India is strongly defending its borders and foiling all the conspiracies against it. It is because of the hardwork of the brave jawans of India that 136 crore people of the country feel safe. Respecting the brave jawans is very important so that they do not feel demotivated.'' Adityanath said the first Sainik School in the country was started in Lucknow. Captain Manoj Pandey was from Sainik School, Lucknow, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil War, and was posthumously awarded with Param Vir Chakra --- the highest gallantry award.





''Hence, our government named the Sainik School, Lucknow after Captain Manoj Pandey. In Uttar Pradesh, there are four Sainik Schools, and the foundation stone of the fifth one has been laid in Gorakhpur,'' he said.