Kerala reports three more Zika virus cases, tally rises to 51

Thiruvananthapuram :

The minister said three Thiruvananthapuram natives, aged 53, 21 and 30 years, tested positive for the infection and this was confirmed at the virology lab at the Medical college here.





''Till now, we have recorded 51 confirmed cases of Zika virus infection.Currently, five persons are under treatment,'' the minister said in a release.





According to the release, none of the infected persons are pregnant and their health is stable and hence not admitted to hospital.