2 CMs fight it out in Twitter, tag Modi, Shah to intervene

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram got into an argument on Monday evening over an incident at the border of both the states.





Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma tweeted a video of Assam police setting up a barricade in Vairengte claiming that a Mizoram SP had asked the Assamese police to leave their post to avoid unrest among civilians. He had tagged Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in it.

Honble ⁦@ZoramthangaCM⁩ ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/72CWWiJGf3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021





To which, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga claimed that the Assam police had lathi charged and used tear gas on its civilians at Vairengte. He also requested Shah to intervene.

Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police. https://t.co/SrAdH7f7rv — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021





Calling for peace, Sarma then tweeted Assam govt's willingness to maintain status quo with Mizoram.

I have just spoken to Hon’ble Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM ji.I have reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and disscuss these issues if need be @AmitShah@PMOIndia — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

But, Zoramthanga insisted on the Assam police being removed from the border first "for the safety of civilians". And this time, he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the conversation as well. Zoramthanga also urged Shah to look into the matter, saying "this needs to be stopped right now".

The incident has sparked a debate on the border issues between the two states. Mizoram claims that the region claimed by Assam as its own have been used by its people for over 100 years.