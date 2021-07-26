Mon, Jul 26, 2021

2 CMs fight it out in Twitter, tag Modi, Shah to intervene

Published: Jul 26,202107:27 PM

The argument broke out after a stand off at the border between the Assam police and civilians of Mizoram, on Monday.

Chennai:
The Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram got into an argument on Monday evening over an incident at the border of both the states.

Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma tweeted a video of Assam police setting up a barricade in Vairengte claiming that a Mizoram SP had asked the Assamese police to leave their post to avoid unrest among civilians. He had tagged Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in it.

To which, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga claimed that the Assam police had lathi charged and used tear gas on its civilians at Vairengte. He also requested Shah to intervene.

Calling for peace, Sarma then tweeted Assam govt's willingness to maintain status quo with Mizoram.
But, Zoramthanga insisted on the Assam police being removed from the border first "for the safety of civilians". And this time, he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the conversation as well. Zoramthanga also urged Shah to look into the matter, saying "this needs to be stopped right now".
The incident has sparked a debate on the border issues between the two states. Mizoram claims that the region claimed by Assam as its own have been used by its people for over 100 years.
