2 CMs fight it out in Twitter, tag Modi, Shah to intervene

The argument broke out after a stand off at the border between the Assam police and civilians of Mizoram, on Monday.
Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest @AmitShah @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/72CWWiJGf3— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021
Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police. https://t.co/SrAdH7f7rv— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021
I have just spoken to Hon’ble Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM ji.I have reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and disscuss these issues if need be @AmitShah@PMOIndia— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021
Hon'ble @himantabiswa ji, as discussed I kindly urge that Assam Police @assampolice be instructed to withdraw from Vairengte for the safety of civilians. @narendramodi@AmitShah@PMOIndia@HMOIndiahttps://t.co/wHtMPhFRpP— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021
Conversations