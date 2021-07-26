Nadda, Shah discuss K'taka situation with Arun Singh

Bangalore :

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was also present in the meeting held in Parliament House.

Sources said that names selected by the party leadership will be informed to the BJP's Parliamentary Board for approval. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to be made central observer for the Karnataka BJP's Legislative party.

"Nadda and Shah, who returned to the national capital from Goa and North East last night, met today to discuss the situation in Karnataka to find a new chief minister of the Southern State with Singh. Parliamentary Board will be informed about the likely chief minister of Karnataka for its approval," a party insider said.

It is learnt that in the meeting it was decided to send an observer to Bengaluru who will oversee the BJP Legislature Party meeting to elect the next chief minister with the names of probables.

A party insider said that the meeting between Nadda, Shah and Singh lasted for an hour and detailed discussion was held to find out the new chief minister of Karnataka.

Sources said that some names have been shortlisted by the central leadership considering caste equation in the state. "Caste plays an important factor in Karnataka politics and selection of new chief minister will be done considering social equations to the state. Party is also considering whether the new chief minister will be from the strong Lingayat community or from some other community," sources said.

Sources, however, claimed that replacing a Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa with a non Lingayat will be a major challenge for the BJP.

Earlier, putting an end to speculations doing rounds about his removal, Yediyurappa has submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the state capital. After his resignation, Yediyurappa tweeted, "It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them."

During his two days visit to the national capital recently, Yediyurappa repeatedly denied possible change of guard in the state.

During his visit to Delhi, Yediyuruppa met Prime Minister Modi, Nadda, Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. His visit to New Delhi came in the backdrop of growing voices against him in the state unit. "During the visit to Delhi, Yediyurappa was asked to resign over lots of opposition within the party against him," a party functionary said.