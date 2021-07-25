Huge haul of explosive material recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar :

Based on a specific input regarding the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED), a joint team of Kupwara police and army's 41 Rashtriya Rifles cordoned off and searched the forest area near village Ladernag in Awoora area of Kupwara, police said.

"During the search, huge quantity of explosive material with 40 meters of wire in four bundles was recovered. The bomb disposal squad was called to the spot and the recovered explosive material was got disposed off," a police officer said.

"By recovering such a huge quantity of explosive material, Kupwara police have averted a big incident and terrorists' nefarious designs have got aborted."