PM Modi cheers for India Olympic team in Mann ki Baat

New Delhi :

The Prime Minister urged people to share victory punch along with team and cheer for India. He said, "These sportspersons have reached where they are after overcoming numerous hurdles in life. Today, they possess strength of your love and support. Come let's extend our good wishes to all of them, encourage them."





He said, "at Tokyo Olympics, watching Indian sportspersons' march carrying Tricolour exhilarated not just me but the entire country, as if the whole country unitedly exhorted her warriors saying, 'Vijayi Bhava' (emerge victorious)!"





He also remembered the Kargil war and said that it is one symbol of bravery and patience on the part of India's Armed Forces which the whole world has watched. "I wish you read the enthralling saga of Kargil, let us all bow to the bravehearts of Kargil."





He said a recent study done by MyGov discovered that 75 per cent of those who send their messages and suggestions to Mann Ki Baat are below 35 years of age.





This means that Mann Ki Baat is the view of the youth of India. Mann Ki Baat is a medium where there is positivity and sensitivity, he said.





The Prime Minister also mentioned about T.S. Ringphami, a young aeronautical engineer by profession who is involved in apple cultivation which is gaining significance in Ukhrul, Manipur and the farmers there are now cultivating apples in orchards. These farmers also went to Himachal Pradesh to take proper training.





He said that 32-year-old Bikramjeet Chakma from Unakoti, Tripura is earning good profit after starting 'ber' cultivation and is motivating others for its cultivation.





The name of Isaac Munda also came up in the PM's Mann ki Baat from a village in the Sambalpur district of Odisha who once worked as a daily wage labourer but now has become an internet sensation and earning well through his YouTube channel. In his video, he shares local delicacies, traditional food recipes, his village, lifestyle, family and food habits.





The Prime Minister also appealed to people to use Khadi and handloom products in his monthly radio programme.