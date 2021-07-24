Kerala dealt with Nipah, COVID-19 due to admirable efforts of health dept: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram :

He was speaking at the online inauguration of several projects and schemes, worth Rs 25 crore, which have begun or will begin soon.





He said that the state's public health infrastructure has been appreciated by many countries and its work is something to be proud of as throug hits ''admirable efforts'', Kerala was able to face and deal with challenges posed by diseases like Nipah and COVID-19.





In order to further strengthen the health infrastructure, the previous government had decided to convert 886 primary health centres (PHCs) in the state into family health centres, he said.





As of now 480 PHCs have been converted to family health centres whose main feature was providing specialised treatment and facilities to the public at the primary level, he said.





He further said that the family health centres will have more doctors, OPD facilities will be available till evening and they will have labs and other testing systems.





Besides the PHCs, over 1600 health sub centres have been converted to health and wellness centres, where better medical facilities and treatment would be available to the general public, he added.





Apart from the family health centres and the health and wellness centres, the other schemes and projects which were inaugurated included a welfare scheme for pregnant tribal women, a vaccine storage facility in Ernakulam and various baby care centres in various hospitals in the state.