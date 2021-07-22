Oommen Chandy to meet Rahul Gandhi for revamping Cong in Andhra

Thiruvananthapuram :

Two time former Chief Minister and presently AICC general secretary in charge of Andhra Pradesh -- Oommen Chandy is reaching Delhi later this week to meet with Rahul Gandhi to discuss steps for revamping the party in Andhra Pradesh.

"The talks are basically meant to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh," said Chandy.

Chandy has been the AICC general secretary in charge of Andhra Pradesh for a while and his previous attempts to break the ice with former Congress leader and present Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to yield any positive result.

Chandy was close with his father and former CM, the late Y.S. Rajesekhera Reddy.