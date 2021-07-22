Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka

Bangalore :

"Recoveries shot up to 28,26,411 till date, with 2,214 patients discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours, while 1,639 new cases were registered on Tuesday, taking the state's Covid tally to 28,88,341, including 25,645 active cases," said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 419 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 12,23,226, including 9,495 active cases, while 11,97,916 recovered so far, with 963 patients discharged during the day.

Following Bengaluru, 190 tested positive in Dakshina Kannada, 160 in Mysuru, 146 in Hassan and 104 in Udupi districts on Tuesday in the state.

With 36 people, including 7 in Bengaluru, succumbing to the infection during the day, the state's death toll rose to 36,262 and the city's toll to 15,814 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,52,714 tests conducted across the state during the day, 30,876 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,21,838 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent and case fatality rate at 2.19 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1,48,500 people, including 75,531 aged above 45 years and 66,913 in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,79,32,492 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.