Rainfall intensity over NW India to decrease from today

New Delhi :

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and further decrease in rainfall intensity and spread over Northwest India thereafter," IMD said.

Delhi-NCR has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past two days. For the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Safdarjung had recorded 60.3 mm while Lodhi Road recorded 58.6 mm rainfall. Palam also witnessed 38.7 mm rainfall.