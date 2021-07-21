Public happy with PM Modi, CM Yogi, opposition spreading lies: VK Singh

Lucknow :

Singh made these remarks during the felicitation ceremony of the newly-elected panchayat representatives.





Stressing that the public was happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said, “the opposition is misleading the public by only telling lies.''





He said the BJP’s “huge success” in the Panchayat elections was a testimony to the party’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections.



