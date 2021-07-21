Kumaraswamy plays down snooping report

Bangalore :

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday played down the Pegasus report alleging snooping on opposition leaders, journalists and other by the ruling BJP, even as the Congress alleged that the coalition government he headed was also targeted and eventually toppled.

"It is not happening just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to power. Even Congress has done the same in the past," Kumaraswamy said.

"I won't bother much about mine or my secretary Satish's phone being tapped to topple the coalition government," he said.

Kumaraswamy said that instead of bothering about the issue, various political parties should focus on other significant matters. "We are in a difficult situation... concentration should be on the life of the common man," he said.