UP: Minor apprehended for raping school girl by giving her intoxicants

Saharanpur :

On the basis of a complaint received by the girl's family, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said that the minor accused befriended the class 9 student, who lived in the neighbourhood, and then raped her by giving her intoxicants.





Sharma said that after a month, the girl informed her family about the incident and they lodged a complaint with the police.





The officer said that a case was registered against the accused and he was apprehended on Tuesday. He was sent to Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile jail, the official said.