Govt: 4 vaccine candidates in human trials stage

New Delhi :

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said Cadila Healthcare Ltd’s DNA-based vaccine candidate is in phase three clinical trial. It has also submitted the interim data for emergency use authorisation. Biological E Ltd’s vaccine candidate is also in phase three clinical trial.





Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Adeno intranasal vaccine candidate is in phase three clinical trial, while Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd’s mRNA-vaccine candidate is in Phase one clinical trial. The Gurgaon-based Genique Life Sciences Pvt Ltd’s vaccine candidate is in the advanced pre-clinical stage, Singh said. Currently, three vaccines --- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V --- are being administered in India.





Singh said ‘Mission COVID Suraksha -- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission’ was announced as part of the third stimulus package ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0’ for promoting research and development of Indian COVID-19 vaccines. “The clinical development of vaccine candidates is being undertaken across the clinical trial sites situated pan-India,” he added.