RS adjourned again on Pegasus row to discuss Covid

New Delhi :

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed the house that all the leaders have accepted that from 1 p.m. the house will discuss Covid issue.





Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier said that there were 15 notices on various issues and several for Zero Hour.





The opposition has jointly decided to raise the issue of snooping in both Houses of Parliament.





The Congress on Monday demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked and it will raise the issue in both Houses of parliament.





The IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will make a statement in the Upper House on the phone tapping issue on Tuesday.