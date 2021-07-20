Covid positivity rate dips below 1 pc in Karnataka

Bangalore :

"Positivity rate declined to 0.94 per cent on Sunday from 1.09 per cent on Saturday, while case fatality rate rose to 3.09 per cent from 2.10 per cent during the weekend," said the bulletin.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for being infected by Coronavirus.

Out of 1,35,974 tests conducted across the state during the day, 17,839 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,18,135 through RT-PCR method.

Meanwhile, 1,291 new cases were registered on Sunday, taking the state's Covid tally to 28,85,238, including 27,527 active cases, while recoveries increased to 28,21,491, with 3,015 patients discharged during the day.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 266 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 12,22,455, including 10,809 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,95,843, with 1,202 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Followed by Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada district reported 126 new cases, 125 cases each in Hassan and Mysuru districts and 100 cases in Chikamagaluru district on Sunday.

With 40 patients succumbing to the virus, including 6 in Bengaluru, the state's death toll rose to 36,197 and the city's toll to 15,802 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Meanwhile, 2,53,454 people, including 1,23,748 above 45 years and 1,21,906 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,75,81,106 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors got the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.