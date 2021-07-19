One rescued, three dead in Gurugram building collapse incident

Gurgaon :

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said an inquiry will be conducted by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pataudi, Pradeep Kumar.





The reason for the collapse on Sunday is yet to be ascertained, officials said.





Apart from this, following a complaint filed by Vijay Kumar, who works as an Executive in Delex Cargo India Pvt Ltd, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC against the building owner Ravinder Kataria and Company Manager Krishan Kaushik at Farrukhnagar police station in Gurugram.





"The team had rescued one Pradeep at around 9.25 p.m. last night and have pulled out two other bodies during the night-long operation. Our fourth companion Rahul alias Tinny Bhardwaj's body was pulled out Monday afternoon," Vijay Kumar told IANS.





Kumar said at the time of the incident around 16 people were inside the building and 12 of them were lucky to rush out of the building at the last moment as four were trapped inside.





"We had urged Ravinder and Krishan several times that the building's condition was not good and the workers are needed to be shifted to another location but the duo did not pay heed to our request and due to their negligence three of the workers have lost their lives while one is yet to be found," the complainant alleged.





It was around 7 pm on Sunday when the building collapsed in Khawaspur village of Gurugram.





Officials said the building was located on the premises of the company and served as a residence for the employees.





Teams of the administration, Gurugram Police, NDRF, fire department, health department, civil defence, and local people immediately rushed to the spot to start rescue operations.





Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg, Pataudi MLA Satyaprakash Jarawata and Sub Divisional Magistrate Pataudi, Pradeep Kumar visited the spot to took stock of the operation on Sunday.