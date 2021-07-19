UP allows gatherings of 50 on Bakrid

Lucknow :

He has directed that not more than 50 persons should collect at any spot at one time, and that there should be no killing of prohibited animals like cows and camels.





The place for 'qurbani' (sacrifice of animals) should not be a public place and only designated spots should be allowed for the ritual.





The Chief Minister also ordered that hygiene standards should be maintained at all places.





Bakrid is slated to be celebrated on Wednesday.