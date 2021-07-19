Suspension of Business notice in RS by RJD, CPI

New Delhi :

Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam of the CPI has given the suspension of Business notice under rule 267, "over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware" and the phone tapping issue.

Manoj Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had given the suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 on July 16 to discuss the "obfuscation of data related to the deaths on account of the second wave of Covid-19".

The Congress is to raise the issue of inflation and price hike in both Houses of Parliament. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given the adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on inflation.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on Monday at 11 a.m. amid Covid protocol.