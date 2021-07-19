Oppn objects to PM’s joint COVID address at annexe

Chennai :

Leaders, including from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), also said that when the Covid pandemic and issues related to it can be discussed on the floor of the House, what was the need to go “outside”.





The annexe is a separate building within the premises of the Parliament complex.





In an all-party meeting on Sunday, a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address MPs of both the Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- on July 20 and speak on the pandemic.





The government, meanwhile, has also readied a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon session even as the Opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers’ stir.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told an all-party meeting that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues in Parliament, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Upping the ante, several opposition parties were planning to move adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament on Monday over farmers’ issues.