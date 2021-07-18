AIMIM's official Twitter account hacked

Hyderabad :

The same account was hacked nine days ago but was restored, they said adding it was again hacked at around 1 pm today.





The hackers changed the Twitter profile name from AIMIM to 'Elon Musk' and also the picture of the handle was replaced with that of the Tesla CEO.





''Nine days ago also the Twitter account of AIMIM was hacked but we communicated to Twitter and the account was restored.





Now again the account has been hacked,'' a spokesperson of the Hyderabad headquartered party said.





A complaint to Hyderabad police will be lodged on Monday, he said.





No new tweets were posted on the account.





AIMIMs Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakh followers.