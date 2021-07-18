Andaman and Nicobar Islands report 1 new COVID-19 case

Port Blair :

The single case was detected during contact tracing, the official said.





The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.





The union territory now has 16 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free.





One more patient was cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,361.





The Andaman and Nicobar administration has tested 4,25,268 samples for COVID-19 till date and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.77 percent, the official said.





A total of 2,54,688 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,74,089 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80,599 people have received both doses of the vaccine, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is 4 lakh.