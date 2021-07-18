Dalai Lama writes to German Chancellor, Belgian PM over floods

Dharamsala :

"I am saddened to see reports of the unprecedented flooding that has wreaked havoc across western Europe, particularly affecting Belgium and Germany," he wrote.





"The loss of life, damage to property, and hardship that thousands of people are facing is most upsetting.





"I understand that every effort is being made to help those affected. I would like to express my condolences to the bereaved and my deep sympathy for those left devastated by this catastrophe. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this calamity."





The death toll from devastating floods has risen to 156 in Germany, police said on Sunday, taking the toll to at least 183 from the calamity in western Europe.