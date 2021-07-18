PM Modi expresses sadness at loss of lives in Mumbai due to heavy rains

New Delhi :

His office also announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.





Fifteen people died in separate incidents of house collapse triggered by landslides as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe water logging, and disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic.





"Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," Modi said.





