Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 1,000 monthly grant under Kisan Mitra Urja Yojna

Jaipur :

Under this scheme, for which an additional expenditure of Rs 1,450 crore will be incurred annually, electricity for agricultural purposes will become almost free for the small and medium category farmers in the state.





Gehlot said a grant of Rs 1,000 monthly or a maximum of Rs 12,000 annually on electricity cost will be given on agriculture connections.





"The main objective of the scheme is to provide economic support to the farmers," he said after launching the scheme virtually.





The rate of agricultural electricity in the state is Rs. 5.55 per unit but farmers are being charged 90 paise per unit and the state government is bearing the remaining cost.





"Due to subsidy on agricultural electricity rates, an economic burden of Rs 16,000 crore rupees is there on the state government every year and now an additional burden of Rs 1450 crore will also be borne for the welfare of the farmers," the CM said.





Gehlot said his government is committed to providing electricity to the farmers and therefore the infrastructure for the production, transmission and distribution of power is being strengthened.





The state government is focusing on renewable energy which is being promoted through Solar Energy Policy, 2019 and Wind Energy Policy, 2019, he said.





"We are continuously striving towards the target of producing 30,000 MW of solar power by the year 2025," the chief minister said.





Energy minister BD Kalla said power infrastructure is being strengthened by setting up 132 KV and 33 KV grid sub-stations in remote areas of the state.





"The network is being strengthened by developing new electric grids, lines and substations across Rajasthan,” he said.