Pondy logs less than 100 new COVID cases

Puducherry :

With the addition of new cases the overall tally touched 1,19,603. Puducherry region alone registered 70 cases, Karaikal 19, Yanam two and Mahe region three.





The new cases were identified at the end of examination of swabs of 6,395 people.





Director of the Department of Health S Mohan Kumar said the active cases were 1170 of whom 230 were in hospitals and the remaining 940 were in home isolation. The overall recoveries stood at 1,16,657. A 69-year-old man succumbed to infection in Mahe during the last twenty-four hours with comorbidities. With this the total fatalities rose to 1,776.





The test positivity rate was 1.47 percent today while fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 percent and 97.54 percent, respectively.