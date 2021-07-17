Kerala stands with flood-hit western European nations: CM

Thiruvananthapuram :

He cited international media reports saying the worst- hit nations were Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland where around 120 people have died and hundreds gone missing.





Vijayan said the Malayalee community and the natives of Europe supported Kerala when it was ravaged by floods a few years ago. Also, he referred to the visit of the Netherlands King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima to the southern State of India during the disaster.